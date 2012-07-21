LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21 Graeme McDowell will fulfil a childhood ambition when he plays in the last group of the day with tournament leader Adam Scott in the final round of the British Open.

"Since I was a young boy I dreamed of coming down that last fairway on a Sunday afternoon in the last group in the Open championship," the 2010 U.S. Open winner told reporters after a three-under 67 gave him a seven-under total of 203 on Saturday.

"I can draw on my experiences at the Olympic Club a few weeks ago, in the last group of the U.S. Open," the Northern Irishman added referring to his joint second-place finish behind champion Webb Simpson.

"This is special for me, in the last group for back-to-back major championships. I'm right where I want to be."

McDowell, who showed he could cope with extreme pressure when he clinched the winning point for Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup, must overturn a four-shot deficit on Scott.

"I'm sure myself and Adam will be experiencing slightly different emotions but it will boil down to the same thing -- pressure," he said.

"It will boil down to being scared, probably of failing more than winning. I can't really relate to what Adam is feeling because he's been a hell of a player for a very long time," added McDowell.

"He's got the unfortunate burden of never having won a major championship. But come the first tee tomorrow that burden will kind of be irrelevant because we'll both be experiencing the same kind of nerves."

DIG DEEP

McDowell feared his plan to make a run at the coveted Claret Jug had backfired early on Saturday.

"Through seven holes I felt the tournament perhaps slipping away from me a little bit and really had to dig deep for some patience and try to sort of put things in perspective," he said after picking up three birdies in a faultless back nine of 33.

"My birdie on eight really settled me down and from about the 14th tee onwards, it's probably about as good as I've swung the club all week. All in all I'm very happy and very proud of myself."

McDowell, like most of the players, is delighted with the benign conditions that have prevailed this week.

"The golf course, it still is a sleeping giant," he said. "It's certainly played a lot easier than we all expected in practice.

"With conditions like today a four-shot deficit is insurmountable because I guess in a way it will be in Adam's hands tomorrow.

"But throw a bit of wind across this course like perhaps they are forecasting and he will have to go and work a lot harder."

McDowell's day ended in a jovial exchange with coach Pete Cowen.

The world number 12 was walking past the practice green when Cowen called over and said: "Where are you off to?".

McDowell said he was planning to hit a bucket of balls whereupon Cowen replied: "There are none left but I've got one here", he laughed as he tossed it up in the air. (Editing by Ed Osmond)