By Tony Jimenez
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21 Graeme
McDowell will fulfil a childhood ambition when he plays in the
last group of the day with tournament leader Adam Scott in the
final round of the British Open.
"Since I was a young boy I dreamed of coming down that last
fairway on a Sunday afternoon in the last group in the Open
championship," the 2010 U.S. Open winner told reporters after a
three-under 67 gave him a seven-under total of 203 on Saturday.
"I can draw on my experiences at the Olympic Club a few
weeks ago, in the last group of the U.S. Open," the Northern
Irishman added referring to his joint second-place finish behind
champion Webb Simpson.
"This is special for me, in the last group for back-to-back
major championships. I'm right where I want to be."
McDowell, who showed he could cope with extreme pressure
when he clinched the winning point for Europe at the 2010 Ryder
Cup, must overturn a four-shot deficit on Scott.
"I'm sure myself and Adam will be experiencing slightly
different emotions but it will boil down to the same thing --
pressure," he said.
"It will boil down to being scared, probably of failing more
than winning. I can't really relate to what Adam is feeling
because he's been a hell of a player for a very long time,"
added McDowell.
"He's got the unfortunate burden of never having won a major
championship. But come the first tee tomorrow that burden will
kind of be irrelevant because we'll both be experiencing the
same kind of nerves."
DIG DEEP
McDowell feared his plan to make a run at the coveted Claret
Jug had backfired early on Saturday.
"Through seven holes I felt the tournament perhaps slipping
away from me a little bit and really had to dig deep for some
patience and try to sort of put things in perspective," he said
after picking up three birdies in a faultless back nine of 33.
"My birdie on eight really settled me down and from about
the 14th tee onwards, it's probably about as good as I've swung
the club all week. All in all I'm very happy and very proud of
myself."
McDowell, like most of the players, is delighted with the
benign conditions that have prevailed this week.
"The golf course, it still is a sleeping giant," he said.
"It's certainly played a lot easier than we all expected in
practice.
"With conditions like today a four-shot deficit is
insurmountable because I guess in a way it will be in Adam's
hands tomorrow.
"But throw a bit of wind across this course like perhaps
they are forecasting and he will have to go and work a lot
harder."
McDowell's day ended in a jovial exchange with coach Pete
Cowen.
The world number 12 was walking past the practice green when
Cowen called over and said: "Where are you off to?".
McDowell said he was planning to hit a bucket of balls
whereupon Cowen replied: "There are none left but I've got one
here", he laughed as he tossed it up in the air.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)