Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 10th hole in the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington Rory McIlroy had only good things to say about Chambers Bay after his first look at the links-style layout.

But the world number one was not as generous with his compliments following an opening two-over 72 at the U.S.

Open on Thursday.

McIlroy, who grew up playing on true links courses in Northern Ireland, arrived in the Pacific Northwest ready to embrace the Chambers Bay challenge with its huge sand dunes, semi-blind shots from several fairways and 'British Open' feel.

While encouraged by his play from the tee, the slick undulating greens were another matter, as McIlroy was never able to find a confident stroke on the fescue grass.

"It was frustrating, especially how I felt I hit the ball from tee to green," grumbled McIlroy. "They (the greens) are not the best that I've ever putted on.

"I still feel like if you make a good enough stroke and you have the right speed, there's a good enough chance the ball will go in.

"I need to find a rhythm in my stroke over the next three days, work a bit on the putting green and hopefully it will be better tomorrow."

McIlroy, who claimed his first major victory with a runaway win at the 2011 U.S. Open, gave himself plenty of chances to get under par on a day of ideal scoring conditions, only to be betrayed by his putter.

"I drove the ball great," said McIlroy. "I hit my iron shots very, very well.

"I felt like I gave myself enough chances out there to convert a few and wasn't able to do that."

The world number one wobbled into the year's second major well rested after missing two consecutive cuts at the BMW Championship and Irish Open.

The PGA Tour, however, has been a happy hunting ground, the 26-year picking up a pair of titles at the World Golf Championships Cadillac Match Play and Wells Fargo Championship, along with fourth place at the Masters.

McIlroy has admittedly been more at ease avoiding the hype that followed him at Augusta National as he chased the final piece to a career grand slam and even after a stuttering start to the U.S. Open remains a red hot favourite to add a fifth major to his collection this week.

"I just didn't quite have it with the putter today and that's something that I need to get right over the

next three days if I want to have a chance," said McIlroy.

