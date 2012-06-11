By Julian Linden
| June 11
June 11 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will
defend the U.S. Open title he won so brilliantly last year after
a bittersweet 12 months on the course where he has shown flashes
of greatness and frailty.
McIlroy ticked two big items off his bucket list when he won
last year's U.S. Open then became world number one earlier this
year, but his game has not been as smooth or as reliable as he
would have liked.
He has not contended in any of the three majors played since
his incredible win at Congressional and promptly handed back the
world number one ranking to the more consistent Luke Donald, not
once but twice.
When he has been on his game, McIlroy has looked every inch
of the world beater he promises to be. But when he is off, the
23-year-old has looked like every other battler on the PGA Tour.
"I'm still trying to find a balance between being a
top-class golfer and handling media commitments, sponsors'
commitments, trying to have a life outside of all that, just
trying to balance everything," McIlroy told reporters at a news
conference earlier this month.
"It's something that it's hard to do all of them all at the
same time. It's something that I'm still figuring out how to do.
But I've got a good team around me, and we're trying to figure
that out at the minute."
McIlroy started the year in great form, finishing runner-up
at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship then winning the
Honda Classic, which elevated him to the top of the rankings.
He then finished third at the WGC-Cadillac Championship
before things started to unravel.
Memories of last year's Masters meltdown came flooding back
when he finished tied for 40th at Augusta National and although
he came second at Quail Hollow, he missed the cut in his next
two events.
He showed some encouraging signs of a timely return to form
when he completed his U.S. Open preparations with a tie for
seventh at the St. Jude Classic, but even that was tinged with
some disappointment after he led by two shots on the final day
but made a double-bogey on the last hole when he needed a birdie
to get into a playoff.
"I had a real good chance to win the golf tournament," said
McIlroy. "I didn't do that but I'm happy I came here. I feel
like I'm well prepared going into the U.S. Open. I can take a
lot of positives from here into the U.S. Open next week.
"It was a great chance to win another tournament, and I
didn't quite capitalise on it. I'm a little disappointed with
that."
The Northern Irishman has been through worse before and
remains optimistic about his chances of successfully defending
his U.S. Open title.
He suffered every professional golfer's worst nightmare when
he blew a four-shot final-round lead at the 2011 Masters but
rather than dwell on his mishap, he erased any doubts about his
mental toughness by winning the U.S. Open at Congressional in a
virtual canter, to claim his first major.
By any standard, it was an incredible performance, as he
left his rivals for dead, finishing eight shots clear of his
closest rival and finishing at 16 under par, a record total for
a tournament that dates back to 1895.
"Coming back and winning the U.S. Open was something that
was very important to me," he told reporters at the Masters this
year. "It sort of proved to myself more than anything else that
I was able to win at the very highest level in this sport and it
gave me great confidence in myself that if things did go wrong.
"I knew how to fix them and I knew how to go forward. If it
ever happens again, I just need to rely on that resilience to
sort of get straight back up and get back at it."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)