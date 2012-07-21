By Tony Jimenez
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 21 World number
two Rory McIlroy is full of frustration that he has lost his
mojo in recent weeks and believes the situation is starting to
affect his confidence levels.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman reeled off a string of
top-five finishes on the European and U.S. tours early in the
year before a slump caused him to miss four out of five cuts.
McIlroy's form has continued to desert him at this week's
British Open and a third-round 73 on Saturday left him
struggling among the also-rans on 215, five over par.
"I'm frustrated, I'm frustrated but that's the way it is.
That's golf," he told reporters after failing to make the most
of good scoring conditions on a warm day at Royal Lytham & St
Annes.
"You just have to get on with it and keep trying and keep
practising and stay patient until it turns around."
Nothing went right for McIlroy again and he has managed only
three birdies in 36 holes since launching his campaign at the
third major of the season with an encouraging three-under 67.
"It's just about a lack of consistency with my swing and
from there it's tough," he explained.
"Whenever you're not confident in the shots that you're
trying to hit, it is tough to sort of trust it."
McIlroy won the Honda Classic in March to briefly leapfrog
Englishman Luke Donald at the top of the world rankings but
since then it has been largely a tale of woe for the player who
won the U.S. Open last year.
"To be honest I'm almost getting used to it," he said. "The
last few weeks haven't been so great.
"I just have to keep working hard and working away and
hopefully it will turn around sometime.
"Every tournament or every major that you don't play well in
or you don't win is a chance missed."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)