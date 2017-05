LONDON, July 8 World number one Rory McIlroy will not be fit enough to defend his British Open title after rupturing ankle ligaments playing football with friends, he said on Wednesday.

"After much consideration, I have decided not to play in the Open Championship at St. Andrews," McIlroy said on Instagram.

"I'm taking a long term view of this injury and, although rehab is progressing well, I want to come back to tournament play when I feel 100 percent healthy and 100percent competitive."

