UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 18 After six near-misses at the U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson felt he was right on target for a first victory after making a brief appearance at the top of the opening-round leaderboard on Thursday.

A one-under 69 at Chambers Bay left the ever optimistic Mickelson four shots off the early pace and in an upbeat mood as he launched his bid for the elusive U.S. Open title that has been his career white whale.

Few can appreciate the heartache that comes with six U.S. Open runner-up finishes but South Africa's Gary Player is one man who can feel the American's pain, having been a major bridesmaid himself seven times.

"I would love to see Phil Mickelson win this week," said the 79-year-old Player, who was at Chambers Bay celebrating the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open victory that gave him a career grand slam of the four majors.

"He's been runner-up six times. I've been runner-up in seven majors, only your wife and your dog know about it. There's only one thing that counts, and that's to win.

"He (Mickelson) really deserves to win it. We don't always get what we deserve in golf, but I would love to see him win it."

Only five men, including Player, are members of the modern era career grand slam club and Mickelson can join that elite group if his name is again top of the leaderboard after the final round of this week's U.S. Open.

Among the early starters on Thursday, Mickelson took full advantage of the calm conditions as he made a fast start to seize the lead with three birdies on his outward nine.

Cheered robustly at every turn on the links-style Chambers Bay layout, Mickelson gave it all back after the turn when he mixed three bogeys while a single birdie.

"The first round was the round I was going to be most nervous at, getting started," Mickelson told reporters. "You don't want to have to fight to come back all the time. You want to get off to a solid start around par."

While the links-style surroundings were unfamiliar, the Mickelson-mania that has been as much a part of recent U.S. Opens as bogeys and beer was back in full swing as large galleries trudged around the challenging, hilly layout.

"I'll tell you, the golf spectators are probably the most dedicated fan, when you think about it," said Mickelson. "Any other sport you buy a ticket, you sit in a seat and you watch a hundred percent of the action.

"In golf you buy a ticket, you've got to walk miles in rough territory and you see but a fraction of the event. So I give a lot of credit to the people who are out here." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)