By Ed Osmond
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Phil
Mickelson's dismal British Open record continued on Friday when
the four-times major champion slumped to an ugly second-round 78
and an 11-over-par total of 151.
The American left-hander never looked like recovering from
his opening 73, double-bogeying the sixth, 13th and 14th holes
in calm conditions at Lytham.
The 42-year-old Mickelson, runner-up last year but who has
only one other top-10 finish in 19 Opens, said after the first
round that his coach Butch Harmon had spotted a flaw in his
swing.
But the tip failed to pay off and the former world number
two missed the Open cut for the fourth time.
