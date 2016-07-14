* American's putt for record 62 lips out

TROON, Scotland, July 14 Phil Mickelson came agonisingly close to shooting the first-ever 62 in a major championship as he stormed into the lead in the first round of the British Open on Thursday.

The five-times major winner took full advantage of a calm, sunny day on the west coast of Scotland by reeling off eight birdies in a remarkable burst of scoring.

History beckoned for Mickelson when he played a sumptuous approach to 15 feet at the 18th hole and the American held his head in his hands in stunned disbelief when the putt lipped out.

The 46-year-old received congratulations from playing partners Lee Westwood and Ernie Els but was still shaking his head as he made his way to the scorers' hut.

"That was one of the best rounds I've ever played yet I want to shed a tear now," 2013 British Open winner Mickelson told reporters after his eight-under 63 left him three strokes clear of the field.

"That putt was an opportunity to do something historic. With a foot to go I thought I had done it.

"I saw that ball rolling right in the centre, I went to go and get it, I had that surge of adrenaline that I had just shot a 62 and then I had the heartbreak that I didn't."

Mickelson's effort was the 28th round of 63 in major history. The first one was posted by fellow American Johnny Miller in the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

HOT PUTTER

"I didn't take on a lot of trouble today and was able to get hot with the putter," said the left-hander.

Mickelson was especially pleased to share his special moment on the 18th with four-times major champion Els of South Africa.

"We were walking up the fairway and he said, 'You know this is for a 62?'," added the American.

"We've shared our careers together, we've competed against each other, we've pulled for each other. We've had a lot of moments that we've shared together and that was another one that was really fun. He's a special guy."

Mickelson's attentions now turn to Friday when rain and howling winds are forecast.

"One of the biggest challenges is when you shoot a round like this you start expectations running through your head and that's the one thing I'll have to try to suppress," he said.

"We'll have different winds tomorrow. Hopefully I've prepared myself well enough to tackle this course under those conditions." (Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)