Phil Mickelson of the U.S. (L) holds the Claret Jug as he celebrates with his wife Amy after winning the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

GULLANE, Scotland Statbox on Phil Mickelson after the 43-year-old American won the 142nd British Open at Muirfield on Sunday:

* Could rise from fifth to second in the world rankings when they are published on Monday

* His fifth major victory came in his 84th appearance in one of golf's big four championships

* His first British Open win came on his 20th outing, matching Darren Clarke's record for the most appearances before winning the event for the first time

* Win eclipsed his previous best British Open finish of tied second in 2011

* Victory was third top-10 finish in the championship

* Totals 35 top-10 finishes in 84 majors

* Has won three of the four majors having also triumphed at the 2004, 2006 and 2010 U.S. Masters and the 2005 U.S. PGA Championship

* As Scottish Open champion, he becomes the second player to win the week before and then go on to land the British Open, emulating Lee Trevino in 1971 who also won the Canadian Open the week before

* It is the second time he has won the week before a major and then won the following week. He also achieved the feat in 2006, capturing the BellSouth Classic before the U.S. Masters

* Second left-hander to win British Open, following New Zealander Bob Charles in 1963

* Closing six-under 66 matched the lowest round of the championship

* First American to win a major since Webb Simpson at the 2012 U.S. Open

* Becomes third consecutive player in his 40s to win the championship, following Darren Clarke (42 in 2011) and Ernie Els (42 in 2012). Mickelson is 43

* First time three consecutive Opens have been won by players aged 40 and over

* Oldest Open champion since Argentine Roberto de Vicenzo who was 44 when he won in 1967

* Oldest major champion since Ben Crenshaw who was 43 when he won the 1995 Masters

* Fifth oldest winner of the Open, following Tom Morris sr (46 - 1867), de Vicenzo, Harry Vardon (44 in 1914) and Tom Morris snr (43 in 1864)

* It was his 49th professional victory

(Compiled by Tony Jimenez)