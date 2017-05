ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 18 The British Open will be carried over until Monday due to high winds, organisers said on Saturday.

The intention is for the delayed second round to be completed later on Saturday, for the third round to be played on Sunday and for the final round to be contested on Monday.

It will be the first Monday finish since the late Seve Ballesteros won the coveted Claret Jug at Royal Lytham in 1988. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)