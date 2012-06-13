By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 13
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Tiger Woods has not won a
major title in four years but the former world number one has
been installed as the overwhelming favourite for this week's
U.S. Open at the Olympic Club by several leading odds-makers.
The American's victory on a demanding layout at the Memorial
tournament two weeks ago in Dublin, Ohio, suggested he is close
to his best and he is the top choice for the year's second major
based on a survey of 20 bookmakers.
Woods, who won the most recent of his 14 major titles at the
2008 U.S. Open, has been made an 8-1 favourite by British
bookmakers Ladbrokes and William Hill. Both odds-makers rated
world number one Luke Donald and third-ranked fellow Briton Lee
Westwood joint second best at 12-1.
According to Ladbrokes, defending U.S. Open champion Rory
McIlroy of Northern Ireland is next best at 16-1 with American
left-hander Phil Mickelson rated at 20-1.
Other fancies include American world number six Matt Kuchar
and seventh-ranked Briton Justin Rose, both at 25-1, while
Masters champion Bubba Watson is backed at a surprising 50-1.
Woods, a three-times winner of the U.S. Open who has
triumphed twice on the PGA Tour this year, was the top choice by
each of the 20 bookmakers surveyed.
The 112th U.S. Open starts on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by
Frank Pingue)