ARDMORE, Pennsylvania Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday, citing a strained hip flexor.

The 30-year-old South African, who clinched his only major title at the 2010 British Open, opened with a five-over-par 75 at the Merion Golf Club then withdrew before the start of his second round.

Oosthuizen, whose wife Nel-Mare is expecting their third child, recorded his best U.S. Open finish at Congressional in 2011 when he tied for ninth.

