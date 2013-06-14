Golf-Garcia done with fighting Augusta
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Sergio Garcia has learned that fighting Augusta National is a no-win situation, so the 37-year-old Spaniard is growing to love a course that has not generally been kind to him.
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania, June 14 Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday, citing a strained hip flexor.
The 30-year-old South African, who clinched his only major title at the 2010 British Open, opened with a five-over-par 75 at the Merion Golf Club then withdrew before the start of his second round.
Oosthuizen, whose wife Nel-Mare is expecting their third child, recorded his best U.S. Open finish at Congressional in 2011 when he tied for ninth. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Charging up the U.S. Masters leaderboard, Jordan Spieth stood on the 13th fairway on Saturday, turned to his caddie Michael Greller and asked: "What would Arnie do?"