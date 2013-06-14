ARDMORE, Pennsylvania, June 14 Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday, citing a strained hip flexor.

The 30-year-old South African, who clinched his only major title at the 2010 British Open, opened with a five-over-par 75 at the Merion Golf Club then withdrew before the start of his second round.

Oosthuizen, whose wife Nel-Mare is expecting their third child, recorded his best U.S. Open finish at Congressional in 2011 when he tied for ninth. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)