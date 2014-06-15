Golf-I am not disappearing, Poulter says after losing U.S. Tour status
April 21 Former European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter warned his critics not to write him off after officially relinquishing his exempt status on the PGA Tour on Friday.
June 14 Pairings for the final round of the 114th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Sunday (times are all local, add four hours for GMT, players U.S. unless noted, a-denotes amateur):
09:32 a.m. - Toru Taniguchi (Japan) 233
09:43 a.m. - Russell Henley 226, Kevin Tway 225
09:54 a.m. - Boo Weekely 224, Kevin Stadler 223
10:05 a.m. - Loius Oosthuizen (South Africa) 222, a-Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 222
10:16 a.m. - Fran Quinn 221, Daniel Berger 221
10:27 a.m. - Alex Cejka (Germany) 221, Clayton Rask 221
10:38 a.m. - Jason Leonard 220, Billy Hurley III 220
10:49 a.m. - Danny Willett (England) 219, Harris English 219
11:00 a.m. - Bo Van Pelt 219, Paul Casey (England) 219
11:11 a.m. - Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 218, Gary Woodland 218
11:22 a.m. - Scott Langley 218, Stewart Cink 218
11:33 a.m. - Zac Blair 218, Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 217
11:44 a.m. - Kenny Perry 217, Zach Johnson 217
11:55 a.m. - Nicholas Lindheim 217, Jim Furyk 216
12:06 a.m. - Patrick Reed 216, Webb Simpson 216
12:17 p.m. - Billy Horschel 216, Ernie Els (South Africa) 216
12:28 p.m. - Cody Gribble 216, Sergio Garcia (Spain) 216
12:39 p.m. - Brendon Todd 215, Phil Mickelson 215
12:50 p.m. - Bill Haas 215, Retief Goosen (South Africa) 215
13:01 p.m. - Ryan Moore 215, Keegan Bradley 214
13:12 p.m. - Ian Poulter (England) 214, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 214
13:23 p.m. - Steve Stricker 214, Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 214
13:34 p.m. - Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 214, Shiv Kapur (India) 214
13:45 p.m. - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 213, Adam Scott (Australia) 213
13:56 p.m. - J.B. Holmes 213, Marcel Siem (Germany) 213
14:07 p.m. - Jason Day (Australia) 213, Jimmy Walker 213
14:18 p.m. - Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 213, Francesco Molinari (Italy) 212
14:29 p.m. - Victor Dubuisson (France) 212, Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 211
14:40 p.m. - Chris Kirk 211, Jordan Spieth 211
14:51 p.m. - Justin Rose (England) 211, Kevin Na 210
15:02 p.m. - Brooks Koepka 210, Matt Kuchar 210
15:13 p.m. - Brandt Snedeker 209, Dustin Johnson 208
15:24 p.m. - Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 208, Erik Compton 207
15:35 p.m. - Rickie Fowler 207, Martin Kaymer (Germany) 202 (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
