By Tony Jimenez
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 The Royal &
Ancient organisers (R&A) gave a heavy hint on Wednesday that
Royal Portrush would have to wait to make a return to the
British Open rotation.
The links course in County Antrim staged a spectacular Irish
Open two and a half weeks ago, fans flocking to the tournament
to create the first ticket sellout for every round of a European
Tour event.
The prominence in world golf of Northern Irish trio Rory
McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke and Ireland's Padraig
Harrington had also prompted hopes Portrush might get back on
the rotation for the first time since 1951.
"There would be much work to do for an Open to go to
Portrush," R&A chief executive Peter Dawson told reporters on
the eve of the 141st edition of golf's oldest major.
"Our championship committee will, I'm sure, continue to
evaluate it but don't expect anything imminent, that's for
sure."
Around 100,000 people attended the Irish Open but that does
not come close to the size of the crowds at the British Open,
said Dawson.
"Here we're talking about 20,000 grandstand seats and I
doubt they had 2,000 at the Irish Open," he explained. "You're
also talking about a tented village here I would estimate 10 or
more times the size.
"The crowd size, while very good at the Irish Open, was
still only as good as perhaps the lowest crowd we expect at an
Open venue ... at Turnberry," added Dawson.
"Where would you have the 72nd hole? Where would you put the
big grandstand complex? The practice ground would need a lot of
work ... so in my own estimation there would be much work to do
for an Open to go back to Portrush."
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)