LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 The Royal & Ancient organisers (R&A) gave a heavy hint on Wednesday that Royal Portrush would have to wait to make a return to the British Open rotation.

The links course in County Antrim staged a spectacular Irish Open two and a half weeks ago, fans flocking to the tournament to create the first ticket sellout for every round of a European Tour event.

The prominence in world golf of Northern Irish trio Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke and Ireland's Padraig Harrington had also prompted hopes Portrush might get back on the rotation for the first time since 1951.

"There would be much work to do for an Open to go to Portrush," R&A chief executive Peter Dawson told reporters on the eve of the 141st edition of golf's oldest major.

"Our championship committee will, I'm sure, continue to evaluate it but don't expect anything imminent, that's for sure."

Around 100,000 people attended the Irish Open but that does not come close to the size of the crowds at the British Open, said Dawson.

"Here we're talking about 20,000 grandstand seats and I doubt they had 2,000 at the Irish Open," he explained. "You're also talking about a tented village here I would estimate 10 or more times the size.

"The crowd size, while very good at the Irish Open, was still only as good as perhaps the lowest crowd we expect at an Open venue ... at Turnberry," added Dawson.

"Where would you have the 72nd hole? Where would you put the big grandstand complex? The practice ground would need a lot of work ... so in my own estimation there would be much work to do for an Open to go back to Portrush." (Editing by Tom Pilcher)