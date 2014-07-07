Scrap 'nonsense' doubles format, says Jamie Murray
MELBOURNE Top men's doubles player Jamie Murray has called for an end to the ATP Tour's scoring system in the format and says there is widespread support for it to be changed.
The winner of next week's British Open at Royal Liverpool will pocket 975,000 pounds ($1.66 million), a rise of 30,000 pounds on 2013.
The Royal and Ancient (R&A) organisers said in a statement on Monday that total prize money would be 5.4 million pounds ($9.19 million), 150,000 pounds up on last year.
American Phil Mickelson won the famous Claret Jug at Muirfield 12 months ago after finishing three shots ahead of Sweden's Henrik Stenson.Japan's Ryo Ishikawa and England's Ross Fisher have been named as the number one and two on the reserve list in case of player withdrawals from the event that starts on July 17.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Goodson)
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.