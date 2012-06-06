June 5 Canadian Stephen Ames and American Joe
Durant were among nine players who booked their places at next
week's U.S. Open in a weather-delayed sectional qualifier in
Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
A heavy thunderstorm at Germantown Country Club on Monday
had forced the 36-hole qualifier into a second day before Ames
and Durant finally emerged among the fortunate nine, posting
matching totals of eight-under-par 134.
PGA Tour rookie Tommy Biershenk led the way at nine-under.
Trinidad-born Ames will be making his 10th U.S. Open
appearance, having previously recorded three top-10 finishes
with a best result of joint ninth at Shinnecock Hills in 2004.
Also advancing to the June 14-17 U.S. Open in San Francisco
were PGA Tour players Joe Ogilvie, Bill Lunde, Hunter Haas and
Roberto Castro, plus Aaron Watkins and amateur Hunter Hamrick.
Castro secured the final spot in a three-way playoff with
Kyle Thompson and amateur Bobby Wyatt.
Among those missing out in a field of 74 at Germantown
Country Club were tour veterans Justin Leonard, David Duval,
Jeff Maggert and Lee Janzen, who won the last U.S. Open played
at Olympic, in 1998.
Earlier on Tuesday, American Nick Sherwood knocked in a
three-foot par putt to beat fellow amateur Daniel Miernicki in a
playoff for the final spot at Emerald Valley Golf Club in
Creswell, Oregon.
Oregon coach Casey Martin had claimed the first of the two
places available in gathering gloom on Monday and will return to
the U.S. Open for the first time since the 1998 edition at
Olympic.
Martin, who has a rare circulatory disorder in his right
leg, won a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in 2001 for the right to
use a golf cart during competition. However, he has not played
professionally in six years.
"Going back to the U.S. Open? It's surreal," Martin told
reporters. "I think there will be a lot of attention. But
controversy, no. We've been through all of that."
Further spots in the U.S. Open field will be earned via the
world rankings on June 11.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Ian Ransom)