VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 Triple major winner Padraig Harrington heads the list of entries for Monday's 36-hole U.S. Open qualifying event on the outskirts of London.

An injury to his left shoulder forced the Irishman to pull out of this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth during the first round but he is hopeful of taking part at Walton Heath.

Harrington has not missed the U.S. Open since 1999 and after Monday's qualifying event he will start preparing for the Irish Open that starts three days later.

"Physio, acupuncture and laser light treatment all being used to get me ready for the Irish Open (on Thursday)," Harrington said on his official Twitter account.

Also due to compete in Open qualifying is Francesco Molinari who was leading midway through the third round of the BMW PGA on Saturday.

However, the Italian is likely to qualify automatically for the second major of the season to be held at Chambers Bay in Washington State from June 18-21 if he finishes in the top five at Wentworth. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)