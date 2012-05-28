LONDON May 28 Swede Alex Noren and Briton Marc
Warren booked their tickets for next month's U.S. Open after
finishing top of 36-hole qualifying at Walton Heath on Monday.
Former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie failed in his bid
after making a 900-mile overnight trip to Scotland and back to
fetch a putter.
He left Wentworth at 1400 on Sunday after a closing 81 in
the PGA Championship on the outskirts of London. He arrived home
at around 2000 and, after sharing dinner with his family, jumped
back in his car to make the journey to the south of England.
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal, who has taken over as Ryder Cup
skipper from Montgomerie for this year's match in Illinois, also
missed out at Walton Heath.
Noren and Warren led the way on nine-under-par 135 and were
joined by nine other qualifiers.
Italian Matteo Manassero, British duo Lee Slattery and
Matthew Baldwin, Ireland's Peter Lawrie, French pair Raphael
Jacquelin and Gregory Bourdy, Finn Mikko Ilonen, South African
George Coetzee and Dane Soren Kjeldsen also went through.
Noren will be making his second U.S. Open appearance, having
qualified at Walton Heath 12 months ago.
"I'm very happy," he told reporters. "I was really tired
this morning after Wentworth last week but now I feel a lot
better."
Twice European Tour winner Warren will be competing in his
first major.
"I burned the edge of the hole quite a few times so I could
have gone even lower than nine under but I'll certainly take
it," said the Scot.
The U.S. Open will be held at the Olympic Club in San
Francisco from June 14-17.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)