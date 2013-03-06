JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Spain's Eduardo de la Riva and South Africans Justin Harding and Darren Lloyd earned a first appearance at the British Open after finishing in the top three at the African qualifying tournament on Wednesday.

Harding carded the best score after the two rounds of qualifying at the Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Gold Club with his 14-under-par total of 130.

"I'm so happy to get through - there are about 70 players here and a lot of them have won tournaments, both on the European and Sunshine Tours, and to get one of only three spots is incredible," Harding told reporters.

De la Riva shot a 66 on the second day to finish on 11 under par and seal his place.

"This was a tough race, this week, but the course was perfect and my game was really good, so I'm happy that it all worked out so well," he said.

Lloyd sunk a birdie on the last to seal his place at Muirfield in July with a final total of nine under par.

"I live in England and that adds to the importance of this Championship for me - it's really amazing that I'll be playing at Muirfield," he said. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)