June 24 American Brooks Koepka led the way in qualifying at Sunningdale on Monday for next month's British Open while Ryder Cup captains Jose-Maria Olazabal and Paul McGinley both failed to make it to Muirfield.

Koepka, a 23-year-old from Florida, finished on five-under after the 36-hole session, one shot better than Briton Oliver Fisher.

The American turned professional after missing the cut at this year's U.S. Open and has already won three times on the European Challenge Tour, earning his entry into the full European Tour for the rest of 2013 and the whole of next year.

Olazabal, the most recent victorious Ryder Cup skipper, finished four over and tied for 43rd place.

Irishman McGinley, who has been named captain for the next Ryder Cup, matched the Spaniard on four over.

Former Ryder Cup player Paul Casey was another casualty, failing to make it after a two-over total of 141.

The British Open begins at Muirfield in Scotland on July 18. (Reporting by Tony Goodson; Editing by John Mehaffey)