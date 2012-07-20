By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20
overnight rain has taken British Open organisers by surprise and
they pleaded for spectators to arrive at the course later on
Friday to allow more time for the mopping-up operation.
"We've had far more rain overnight than we were expecting
unfortunately," Royal & Ancient chief executive Peter Dawson
told BBC radio.
"There's been 11 millimetres or so but the course can take
it as the drainage here is good. There is some standing water
but we can play golf.
"The spectator conditions are not so good but we are working
hard. We are told it will be dry for the rest of the day but, if
anyone was thinking about delaying their arrival, that would be
good."
Play got underway at 0630 local time (0530 GMT) in the
second round with American Bob Estes hitting the first shot of
the day.
Championship leader Adam Scott of Australia, who opened with
a six-under-par 64 at the Royal Lytham & St Annes links on
Thursday, tees off at 1343.
Former world number one Tiger Woods (67) is also an
afternoon starter at 1443.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)