HOYLAKE, England, July 19 Ivor Robson, whose dulcet Scottish tones have been introducing the players on the first tee at the Open for 40 years, was at a loose end on Saturday because of an unprecedented two-tee start.

A terrible weather forecast meant organisers started the third round at the first and 10th tees on Saturday - a first for the Open - to ensure play was completed on time.

The leaders usually head out at around 2pm on the Saturday at the Open but Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Francesco Molinari walked onto the first at 11.01 - meaning Robson's work was done ahead of time.

"Don't let anyone know that," he told the BBC. "It's unique, it's the first time in the Open championship that we've had two-tee starting.

"Most weeks on the European Tour it can happen so the players understand but it's a new one for me.

"I don't know what I'll do now this afternoon. The last two days have been starting at 6.25 to 4.06 and after that you collapse but I guess I'll go and watch some golf now."

Players starting on the 10th, including 14-times major champion Tiger Woods, were introduced to the crowds by European Tour official Mike Stewart. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)