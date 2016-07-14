July 14 (Gracenote) - Scores from the British Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in Troon -8 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 63 -5 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 -4 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 67 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 67 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 67 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 -3 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 Lee Soo-Min (Korea) 68 Shugo Imahira (Japan) 68 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 -2 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 69 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 Kodai Ichihara (Japan) 69 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 69 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 69 -1 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 70 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 70 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 0 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 Darren Clarke (Britain) 71 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 Robert Rock (Britain) 71 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 Mark O'Meara (U.S.) 71 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 71 Ryan Evans (Britain) 71 1 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 72 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 Nathan Holman (Australia) 72 Dave Coupland (Britain) 72 Scott Fernandez (Spain) 72 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 72 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 72 Marco Dawson (U.S.) 72 2 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 73 Lee Sang-Hee (Korea) 73 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 73 Harris English (U.S.) 73 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 Jason Day (Australia) 73 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 Mark Calcavecchia (U.S.) 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 73 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 Paul Howard (Britain) 73 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 73 3 Marc Leishman (Australia) 74 Jon Rahm (Spain) 74 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 74 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 74 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 74 David Howell (Britain) 74 Nick Cullen (Australia) 74 Robert Streb (U.S.) 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 74 Yosuke Tsukada (Japan) 74 Colt Knost (U.S.) 74 4 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 75 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 75 George Coetzee (South Africa) 75 William McGirt (U.S.) 75 Clement Sordet (France) 75 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 75 John Daly (U.S.) 75 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 75 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 75 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 James Heath (Britain) 75 Oskar Arvidsson (Sweden) 75 5 James Morrison (Britain) 76 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 76 Stefano Mazzoli (Italy) 76 Satoshi Kodaira (Japan) 76 Brian Gay (U.S.) 76 Anthony Wall (Britain) 76 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 76 6 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 77 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 77 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 77 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 77 Paul Casey (Britain) 77 Yusaku Miyazato (Japan) 77 Marc Warren (Britain) 77 7 Scott Gregory (Britain) 78 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 78 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 78 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 78 8 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 79 Jack Senior (Britain) 79 11 David Duval (U.S.) 82 14 Sandy Lyle (Britain) 85 WDW Chris Wood (Britain)