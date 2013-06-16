June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Ardmore, Pennsylvania 281 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 69 71 70 283 Jason Day (Australia) 70 74 68 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 72 70 74 285 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 74 71 73 67 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 72 73 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 67 72 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72 69 69 75 286 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 72 71 75 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 71 69 70 76 287 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 75 74 67 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 72 74 72 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 72 72 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 76 67 74 288 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 71 69 78 289 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 77 69 73 John Senden (Australia) 70 71 74 74 290 John Huh (U.S.) 71 73 75 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 74 74 70 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 74 71 71 74 Michael Kim (U.S.) 73 70 71 76 291 Martin Laird (Britain) 74 73 76 68 David Hearn (Canada) 78 69 73 71 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 73 71 75 72 Mathew Goggin (Australia) 68 74 76 73 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 73 71 72 75 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 71 73 76 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 74 68 73 76 292 Mike Weir (Canada) 72 76 75 69 John Parry (Britain) 76 71 72 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 74 73 72 73 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 74 74 70 74 293 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 76 74 71 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 74 70 77 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 75 75 72 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 76 75 72 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 73 70 76 74 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 73 73 73 74 Edward Loar (U.S.) 73 71 73 76 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 76 70 76 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 76 71 69 77 294 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 75 74 73 Scott Langley (U.S.) 75 70 75 74 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 73 70 75 76 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 73 75 76 295 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 73 75 75 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 75 77 74 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 73 75 74 Kim Bi-O (South Korea) 72 75 73 75 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 75 73 75 Pan Cheng Tsung (Taiwan) 72 72 75 76 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 73 72 79 Paul Casey (Britain) 73 72 71 79 296 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 71 76 76 73 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 72 71 76 77 297 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 77 75 74 298 Josh Teater (U.S.) 74 74 74 76 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 72 76 74 76 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 73 77 77 299 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 72 73 85 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 76 72 77 74 Marcel Siem (Germany) 73 71 77 78 300 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 71 77 78 74 Matt Weibring (U.S.) 75 73 76 76 301 Michael Weaver (U.S.) 74 74 78 75 302 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 70 78 79 75 David Howell (Britain) 77 71 77 77 303 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 73 74 84 72 John Peterson (U.S.) 73 75 78 77 Jim Herman (U.S.) 76 72 76 79 Alistair Presnell (Australia) 73 75 76 79 305 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 74 72 86 73 306 Simon Khan (Britain) 74 74 82 76 308 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 74 85 78