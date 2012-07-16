By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 16
Adam Scott
spent years trotting the globe in relentless pursuit of golfing
glory but it is now a case of "less is more" for the Australian
and a first major win may be just around the corner as a result.
The world number 13 used to divide his time between the
European and U.S. circuits, with the occasional forays to Asia
and his native country also thrown in.
These days Scott devotes his attentions to the U.S. PGA Tour
yet he has only featured in nine of their tournaments this
season.
"I made a conscious effort at the start of last year to plan
more round the majors and really focus on them, prepare the way
I want and practice the way I want," he told Reuters in an
interview on Monday ahead of this week's British Open.
"I absolutely feel my best golf is ahead of me. While what
I've done in the last couple of years doesn't necessarily show
up in my overall results, I think my game is building up and I
really think I can kick on from here.
"Less is more sometimes," said a relaxed-looking Scott.
"You've just got to listen to yourself and that's what I've
learnt the last couple of years.
"That's what we saw Tiger Woods do a lot, he used to play 16
tournaments a year with 100 percent commitment and he was always
switched on."
Unburdened by the constant grind of tour life, Scott said he
now felt mentally sharp and physically rested.
"Coming off 2010 good things were happening in my game but I
also felt a little worn out after 10 years of playing a very
global schedule," he explained.
"I felt my best chance to prepare well for majors was to
practice a little more at home. I dropped a few tournaments
around the majors and it shortened my schedule last year.
"A little less time on tour was good and being at home more
was refreshing," added Scott, international brand ambassador for
Mercedes-Benz, a patron of the British Open.
EARLY ARRIVAL
"I've carried that on this season and now we are in the
middle of the year I'm very fresh and I certainly can't complain
of fatigue."
Scott made his British Open debut at St Andrews in 2000 and
he has a less than distinguished record, a tie for eighth place
at Hoylake six years ago representing his best return.
The Australian is determined to turn things around at the
third major of the season and he arrived early at Lytham on
Friday to begin his preparations for the 141st edition of golf's
oldest championship.
"I wish I had played better in the Open," said Scott. "I've
never quite put it all together but patience, good play and
understanding the course are all factors.
"I've definitely spent more time the last couple of years
coming up early and preparing. You have to have that level of
comfort when you stand on the tee that you know, for example,
you're not going to reach a certain bunker in a certain wind.
"When you play an Open course the week before it starts,
when it's closed and there's no one else out there - it's the
best golf ever.
"You've got the bag on the shoulder and it's so enjoyable
and definitely puts me in a good frame of mind."
Scott's caddie Steve Williams, the former bagman of Woods,
may have something new on his shoulder in the opening round on
Thursday.
"It's a pretty sad state of affairs but I was given a golf
bag for my 32nd birthday today," said Scott rather sheepishly.
"It's a nice old leather bag and it was really good of my family
to do that.
"I'm not planning anything special tonight. Nearly all my
family are here but it's down to business on my birthday as it's
always round about the time of the Open."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)