By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 Australian
Adam Scott fired a spectacular six-under-par 64 to snatch the
early lead in the opening round of the British Open on Thursday.
The world number 13 appeared to be on course for a 63, which
would have tied the record for any of the four major
championships, but he dropped a stroke at the 18th.
Scott, who turned 32 on Monday, recovered in style from a
bogey at the third by picking up eight birdies on a benign day
at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
However, a hooked tee shot into the left rough at the last
was costly and he bogeyed the hole after failing to save his par
four from 25 feet.
"The calm conditions today were surprising," he told
reporters after establishing an early one-stroke lead over 1999
Open champion Paul Lawrie and former U.S. Masters winner Zach
Johnson who both hit 65s.
"It was very pleasing to start off with a solid round
because that's what I haven't done at the other majors this
year. The goal today was to play it like a Sunday - and there
was no tomorrow."
Scott's 64 equalled the Lytham course record set by American
Tom Lehman in 1996.
(editing by Ed Osmond)