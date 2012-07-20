* Australian one stroke off the lead
* Scott builds on fine opening 64
By Ed Osmond
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Adam Scott
birdied the last hole to complete a second-round 67 and tuck in
just one shot behind leader Brandt Snedeker at the British Open
on Friday.
Australian Scott, who led overnight following a superb 64,
dropped a shot at the third but birdies at the seventh, 10th and
11th repaired the damage and his final flourish left him on nine
under par and within touching distance of the surprise American
pacesetter.
Scott saw no reason why he and Snedeker should not be in the
mix come Sunday despite the presence of 14-times major winner
Tiger Woods who carded a second 67 to finish on six under.
"If you're playing good on Thursday and Friday and Saturday
and you're leading you're playing better than anybody else that
week," the world number 13 told a news conference.
"So it seems to make sense that you can go on to win because
you're playing good. It's not often that I've led a tournament
not playing very well.
"At some point to win a tournament you're going to have to
be out in front, unless you shoot 10 under the last day and come
from way back," said Scott.
"So you'd better get comfortable with that position. I like
that and usually when I'm in that position I'm feeling
comfortable because I'm hitting the ball well and things are
under control, it's not just a fluke that I'm up there."
Scott, 32, is seeking his first major title as is Saturday
playing partner Snedeker, but the Australian said they would not
get involved in a matchplay situation in the third round.
"I just have to play my game. It's certainly not the last
round and I should be just out there playing my game and trying
to do the same things I've done the first two days. It's been
really effective."
Scott has played in 12 previous Opens with a best finish of
tied eighth at Hoylake in 2006 when Woods claimed his third and
most recent triumph in the event.
Given the state of modern golf, with no dominant player like
a few years ago when Woods was at his peak, Scott said it would
be a tough task to clinch his first major.
"It's harder to win. I think you've got to give everyone
who's won one in the last few years some credit because the
talent pool is definitely building fast and it's going to be
harder and harder to win," added Scott.
"But these are guys you compete with every week pretty much
and there's obviously a lot of emphasis on the majors. So if you
can balance out all those pressures, sure, you can think 'yeah,
why not me?'".
