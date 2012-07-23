July 23 Adam Scott will be burdened with the
unwanted tag as a choker after his spectacular meltdown at the
British Open echoed that of fellow Australian Greg Norman at the
1996 U.S. Masters, his country's media said on Monday.
South African Ernie Els snatched the Claret Jug by one
stroke from overnight leader Scott after the Australian suffered
an extraordinary collapse to squander a four-shot lead over the
final four holes at a blustery Lytham on Sunday.
"Good guy Scott will have to wear the choker tag," read the
headline of a Sydney Morning Herald analysis on Monday.
"As a teenager, Scott wept when Norman fell apart at the
1996 Masters and handed the title to that ultimate Sunday
afternoon pugilist Nick Faldo," the column said.
"In making four bogeys in his last four holes to relinquish
a seemingly unassailable lead to Ernie Els, Scott's self-harm
was no less agonising."
Norman, known as "The Shark", gave up a six-shot overnight
lead in the final round at Augusta, allowing an inspired Faldo
to storm past and record a five-stroke victory when the Briton
carded a five-under 67.
"Scott's collapse mirrors Norman's," a Fox Sports report
claimed. "Adam Scott grew up wanting to emulate Greg Norman. But
not like this."
Scott, who was bidding to win his first major, was positive
after his defeat and said he would only learn from his mistakes,
although several observers in his homeland were not absolutely
sure he would.
"As Scott admitted, perhaps his strangely positive manner
was the consequence of shock," the Sydney Morning Herald
continued.
"So violently had the Claret Jug been ripped from his grasp
-- or, perhaps more accurately, so unexpectedly had he
relinquished it -- that it might take days, even weeks, for the
full magnitude of this sporting disaster to seep into his
psyche.
"Now, we wait, with nervous curiosity to see what toll such
a bitter defeat will take on Scott.
"Will it play on his mind the next time he gets into a
winning position? Will it motivate him to work even harder to
get the chance to make amends?"
