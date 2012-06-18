By Julian Linden
Only golf's increasingly unpredictable pecking order
remained cloudy, no clearer to being unravelled after Webb
Simpson had won the championship by a single stroke.
The 26-year-old American is one of the rising stars on the
PGA Tour, finishing second on last season's money list, but he
was still a surprise champion.
Before Sunday's win, Simpson had played in just four majors,
and never finished better than 14th. He only won his first PGA
Tour title 10 months ago.
"I believed in myself I could win a major, but maybe not so
soon," he said.
Simpson's win continued an extraordinary sequence of new
winners in the majors since Tiger Woods lost his grip on the
sport's blue riband events.
Each of the last 15 majors has been won by different players
and each of the last nine has been won by a first-timer.
And there has been a steady rise of younger players winning
the big events. Of the nine first-time major winners, six have
been aged in their 20s.
"I think the game's changing," said Simpson.
"I think the Tiger effect, of inspiring people to play at a
younger age, and the access to golf has gotten so much bigger.
"I think the game will continue to evolve like that. I'm
lucky because I feel like we're playing at a time where golf is
at its best."
SLIM PICKINGS
Woods won an astonishing 14 majors between the 1997 Masters
and the 2008 U.S. Open, leaving slim pickings for his rivals.
Only fellow American Phil Mickelson and Fiji's Vijay Singh
challenged his domination, each winning three majors in the same
period but that is no longer the case.
Woods, more than any other player, inspired this new
generation of whiz-kid golfers. The more he won, the more
popular golf became and the more kids around the world starting
heading to the practice range.
His well-publicised decline has coincided with the arrival
of a fearless new crop he not only inspired but instilled with
the self-belief that anything was possible.
In 2010, Louis Oosthuizen won the British Open with a
staggering total of 16-under-par 272.
In 2011, his fellow South African Charl Schwartzel birdied
the last four holes to win the Masters and Northern Ireland's
Rory McIlroy romped to an eight-stroke victory at the U.S. Open,
breaking a stack of scoring records which Woods had set.
At last year's PGA Championship, American Keegan Bradley won
the title in his first appearance at a major, giving Simpson and
his young peers all the proof they needed that they too could
achieve great things.
"I think the prime age of golf, 10, 15 years ago, was
mid-30s. Now it's moving closer to the mid-20s or late 20s,"
Simpson said.
"All these guys that won before me, I played with these guys
all my life. I want to win a tournament.
"They're great players, but I want to do what they're doing.
Everybody is so competitive in this world that we just kind of
feed off of each other."
While Woods may no longer be able to dominate the game, the
increased competition he helped create will ultimately elevate
his achievements to an even greater level.
"I don't know how Tiger has won 14 of these things," Simpson
said after his own nerve-racking victory. "There was so much
pressure. I couldn't even feel my legs on the back nine so my
respect for Tiger grew all the more."
