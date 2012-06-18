By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 17
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 Winning his first major
title at the U.S. Open on Sunday turned out to be far more
difficult than Webb Simpson ever imagined.
The 26-year-old American triumphed by a single shot after a
grueling afternoon at the Olympic Club and he was indebted to
his caddie, Paul Tesori, for making sure he stopped watching the
leaderboard early in the final round.
"I was glad Paul told me that because I've been a
leaderboard watcher my whole life," Simpson told reporters after
sealing victory at the year's second major with a two-under-par
68.
"With what pressure a major brings, I just didn't think it
would do any good to see where I was at. So much can happen
during the middle part of the golf course, so I didn't look
again.
"The crowd was kind of telling me where I stood. They were
getting louder and really pulling for me, which I appreciated. I
putted out on 18 and that was the first time I looked (at the
leaderboard) since early on the front nine."
Simpson began the final round at fog-bound Olympic four
strokes off the pace and he teed off in the fourth-last group of
the day.
Four birdies in five holes around the turn lifted him into
contention but he then had to watch on television to see if
overnight leaders Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell could match his
one-over total of 281 as they played the final two holes.
NERVOUS TELEVISION WATCHER
"I was just as nervous watching on the telecast as I was
playing," Simpson smiled. "They're such great players. Each of
them has won a major. It was nerve wracking to say the least.
"I just gained so much respect for the guys who have won
multiple majors, because it's so hard to do. The level of
pressure is so much greater than a regular event.
"I don't know how Tiger (Woods) has won 14 of these things
(majors) with that pressure. I couldn't feel my legs for most of
the back nine."
Simpson has surprised even himself by how quickly he has won
his first major title.
His maiden victory on the PGA Tour came late last year at
the Wyndham Championship, in his home state of North Carolina,
and he then clinched his second at the Deutsche Bank
Championship soon after.
"I was kind of hoping for my first win on the PGA Tour last
year, but to think my second would come just two weeks later I
didn't," Simpson said.
"If I was honest with you I believed in myself that I could
win a major, but maybe not so soon. This is only my fourth or
fifth (major appearance).
"This is only my second U.S. Open and so I told myself,
'Don't get too excited, don't try to win. You've got to go out
there and try to make pars.' That's what I did, and luckily I
made some putts."
