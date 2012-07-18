By Tony Jimenez
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 18 British Open
organisers the Royal & Ancient (R&A) are determined to lead the
fight against the scourge of slow play, championship committee
chairman Jim McArthur said on Wednesday.
"We have a pace-of-play policy this week which we intend to
apply stringently," McArthur told a news conference on the eve
of the 141st edition of the oldest major in golf.
"This year the R&A are making slow play a priority. We will
allow threeballs four hours and 30 minutes on Thursday and
Friday and for the twoballs on Saturday and Sunday three hours
and 45 minutes."
McArthur said the snail-like pace of many amateur golfers
was a particular problem.
"We feel that maybe not so much at professional golf but
certainly amateur golf that slow play is in some ways, if not
killing the game, killing club membership," he added.
"We are doing whatever we feel we can in the circumstances
to contribute to improving the pace of play but it needs to be a
concerted effort, not just the R&A, not just the tours, but the
unions and other golf organisations.
"I think we should be aiming in club amateur golf for
three-and-a-half hours maximum for a threeball, perhaps four
hours for elite amateurs. These should be maximum times and we
should be trying to improve these at all times."
McArthur was coy when asked what penalties would be imposed
on the players if they failed to meet the time limits at the
Open.
"We would obviously need to take into account the weather
conditions and other mitigating circumstances but we would have
no hesitation if we felt the players were over time to take the
appropriate action," he said.
"If a group is out of position with the game in front or
over the time schedule, we initially start with words of
encouragement to communicate and tell them they are over the
schedule and or out of position.
"Thereafter if they don't respond to that we put them on to
the clock and deal with them that way. I don't remember the last
time we penalised anybody in the Open championship," added
McArthur.
