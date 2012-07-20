By Ed Osmond
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 20 Brandt
Snedeker was as surprised as anybody after firing a scorching
second-round 64 to storm to the top of the second-round
leaderboard at the British Open on Friday.
The 31-year-old American, who missed the cut in his three
previous Opens, took advantage of a red-hot putter to make six
birdies in a bogey-free round which equalled the Open two-round
record aggregate of 130.
"I'm sure everybody in this room is in about as much of
shock as I am right now," Snedeker told a packed news conference
at Lytham.
"But I feel good. I played pretty well the first two days.
No bogeys around here is getting some good breaks and playing
some pretty good golf.
"My mantra all week has been to get the ball on the greens
as fast as possible. Once I'm on there I have a pretty good
handle on the speed of the greens. Just going to try and keep
doing that over the weekend."
Snedeker sprung to prominence when he went into the final
round of the 2008 U.S. Masters in second place but a closing 77
left him in a tie for third behind South African Trevor
Immelman.
The winner of three U.S. Tour events was asked to describe
himself.
"I'm a pretty happy-go-lucky guy," he said. "I'm very lucky
to do what I do for a living. I've got a brother and family that
keep me well in line, know where I am on the totem pole.
"I'm married with a 16-month-old little girl at home who
pretty much dominates me and anything she wants to get she's
going to get. That's the kind of guy I am. I'm very simple, not
a frilly guy by any means."
BOYHOOD HERO
Snedeker played a practice round at the 2008 Royal Birkdale
Open with American Tom Watson, one of his boyhood heroes who won
the world's oldest tournament five times.
"It helped a bunch playing with him," he said. "He told me
the first time over here he wasn't a big fan of links golf. The
second time he played he loved it.
"You've got to kind of embrace it, realise that you're going
to get good bounces, bad bounces. Expect the worst and hope for
the best."
Snedeker said in his first three Opens he was too used to
playing American-style golf, attacking the pins and taking too
many risks.
"This week I'm doing a much better job," he said. "I just
want to make sure I don't put myself in a bad spot."
The tall, fair-haired resident of Nashville, Tennessee has
so far avoided any of the 205 bunkers that protect the Lytham
links.
"I came close a couple of times and got lucky," Snedeker
said. "To hit it in no bunkers around here, you have to get
lucky. I've gotten very fortunate when I was hitting bad shots
and hadn't gotten in bunkers.
"I don't expect that stat to hold over the weekend. I'm
fully prepared to hit it in a few bunkers."
Snedeker has been spotted in a local pub on a couple of
evenings this week.
"I enjoy the local ales," he said. "The local beers are very
good. I was not there late, you can attest to that. Might have
been late there the first night but trying to get over the jet
lag. I love being over here."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)