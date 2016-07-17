Golf - British Open - Jordan Spieth of the U.S. stands on the second tee during the final round - Royal Troon, Scotland, Britain - 17/07/2016. REUTERS/Craig Brough

TROON, Scotland No sooner had Jordan Spieth wrapped up his British Open campaign on Sunday with his best round of the week, he was talking up the revenge mission he will be on at the Ryder Cup in September.

Europe have beaten United States in eight of the last 10 editions of the biennial team event and the American said it was about time his side started to redress the balance at Hazeltine, Minnesota in two months' time.

"The Ryder Cup, we've got to win one," Spieth told reporters after claiming an eagle and three birdies in a closing 68 that gave him a two-over-par aggregate of 286 after an extremely tough week of wind and rain at Royal Troon.

"We've got to start a trend back the other way and make them develop a task force," he laughed, referring to the collection of individuals the U.S. put together after losing in Scotland two years ago.

"For me personally I've got to avenge. I felt like the 2014 singles match is a really important match that I lost for the team and I'm going to go back and try to avenge that the best I can," said Spieth of his last-day defeat by Graeme McDowell.

The 22-year-old said he was buoyed by his performance in the final round of golf's oldest major.

"I gained some momentum today," added world number three Spieth. "I saw a couple of putts go in from outside six feet and made probably three or four of them from that range so my ball striking's there.

"I really struck the ball good... controlled the spin nicely and played to the right spot. I played an extremely solid round... all the parts seem to be coming together."

(Editing by Toby Davis)