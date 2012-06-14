By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 14
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 World number two Rory
McIlroy was preparing for an early afternoon tee-off to launch
his title defence as the 112th U.S. Open began under leaden
skies on a cool but dry morning at the Olympic Club on Thursday.
McIlroy, who claimed his first major title by a commanding
eight shots at Congressional Country Club last year, was
scheduled to start on the first hole at 1329 local time (2029
GMT).
The Northern Irishman has been drawn with European Ryder Cup
team mates, world number one Luke Donald and third-ranked Lee
Westwood, for the first two rounds.
Tournament favourite Tiger Woods, who clinched the most
recent of his 14 major titles at the 2008 U.S. Open, has been
paired with U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson and Phil
Mickelson in a glamour grouping.
The three Americans, all winners of the Masters after
left-hander Watson triumphed at Augusta National in April, will
start on the ninth tee at 0733 (1433).
Players normally begin their rounds from the first and 10th
tees at the U.S. Open but tournament officials decided to change
that for logistical reasons as the ninth tee is closer to the
clubhouse at Olympic's Lake Course.
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, beaten by Watson in a
playoff at the Masters, was paired with last year's U.S. Open
runner-up, Australian Jason Day, and 2011 U.S. PGA Championship
runner-up Jason Dufner of the United States.
Three of the sport's promising young players, Japan's Ryo
Ishikawa and Americans Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, were
also grouped together.
In other first-round groupings, South African Ernie Els has
been paired with Australia's Geoff Ogilvy and Argentina's Angel
Cabrera while 2009 PGA Championship winner Yang Yong-eun will be
joined by fellow South Koreans KJ Choi and Kim Kyung-tae.
The first blow of the 2012 U.S. Open, on the par-four ninth
hole, was struck by American Shane Bertsch who pushed his tee
shot into the right rough.
Martin Flores also ended up in the right rough with his
drive while fellow American Tommy Biershenk pulled his tee shot
well left of the fairway.
Fears of early morning fog proved groundless and conditions
were expected to become sunny, hazy and breezy for most of the
day.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)