By Tom Pilcher
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 Englishman
Barry Lane got the 141st British Open underway in front of
hundreds of spectators who braved the drizzly conditions on
Thursday when he hit onto the green at the 205-yard par-three
first hole.
Former Ryder Cup player Lane three-putted for a bogey while
American playing partner James Driscoll, among the last
competitors to leave the practice range in the Wednesday evening
sun, started brightly by holing a lengthy birdie putt.
South African Garth Mulroy began with a par.
Lane, 52, had been in Michigan for the U.S. Senior Open and
only arrived in Lytham on Tuesday for his 15th Open having
previously missing the cut at the Lancashire links in 1988 and
1996 and finishing 30th in 2001.
Favourite Tiger Woods is among the early starters, going out
at 0942 local time (0842 GMT) with England's Justin Rose and
Sergio Garcia of Spain.
Defending champion Darren Clarke is also going out early
alongside former winner Ernie Els of South Africa and American
Zach Johnson.
World number one Luke Donald must wait until the afternoon
before setting out with four-times major champion Phil Mickelson
and Australian Geoff Ogilvy.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)