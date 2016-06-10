June 10 Following is a list of statistical records from the U.S. Open since the inaugural event was held at Newport in 1895, ahead of next week's June 16-19 edition at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania:
- - - -
Most titles:
Four - Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905); Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930); Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953); Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980)
Three - Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990); Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008)
- - - -
Most times a runner-up
Six - Phil Mickelson (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)
Four - Bobby Jones (1922, 1924, 1925, 1928); Sam Snead (1937, 1947, 1949, 1953); Jack Nicklaus (1960, 1968, 1971, 1982); Arnold Palmer (1962, 1963, 1966, 1967)
- - - -
Most top-five finishes:
11 - Willie Anderson, Jack Nicklaus
10 - Alex Smith, Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer
- - - -
Most top-10 finishes:
18 - Jack Nicklaus
16 - Walter Hagen
15 - Ben Hogan
14 - Gene Sarazen
- - - -
Oldest champions:
Hale Irwin, 1990 - 45 years 15 days
Raymond Floyd, 1986 - 43 years nine months 11 days
Ted Ray, 1920 - 43 years four months 16 days
- - - -
Youngest champion:
John J. McDermott, 1911 - 19 years 10 months 14 days
- - - -
Lowest 18-hole rounds:
63 (eight under) - Johnny Miller, final round, Oakmont, 1973
63 (seven under) - Jack Nicklaus, first round, Baltusrol, 1980; Tom Weiskopf, first round, Baltusrol, 1980; Vijay Singh, second round, Olympia Fields, 2003
- - - -
Lowest 36-hole totals:
130 - Martin Kaymer (65-65), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
131 - Rory McIlroy (65-66), Congressional, 2011
132 - Ricky Barnes (67-65), Bethpage State Park, 2009
133 - Jim Furyk (67-66), Olympia Fields, 2003; Vijay Singh (70-63), Olympia Fields, 2003
- - - -
Lowest 54-hole totals:
199 - Rory McIlroy (65-66-68), Congressional, 2011
200 - Jim Furyk, (67-66-67), Olympia Fields, 2003
202 - Martin Kaymer (65-65-72), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
- - - -
Lowest 72-hole totals:
268 (16 under par) - Rory McIlroy (65-66-68-69), Congressional, 2011
271 (nine-under-par) - Martin Kaymer (65-65-72-69), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
272 (12 under par) - Tiger Woods (65-69-71-67), Pebble Beach, 2000
- - - -
Largest 18-hole lead:
Five - Tommy Armour (68), North Shore, 1933
Four - Olin Dutra (69), Fresh Meadow, 1932
- - - -
Largest 36-hole lead:
Six - Tiger Woods (134), Pebble Beach, 2000; Rory McIlroy (131), Congressional; Martin Kaymer (130), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
Five - Willie Anderson (149), Baltusrol, 1903; Mike Souchak (135), Cherry Hills, 1960
- - - -
Largest 54-Hole lead:
10 - Tiger Woods (205), Pebble Beach, 2000
Eight - Rory McIlroy (199), Congressional, 2011
Seven - James Barnes (217), Columbia, 1921
- - - -
Largest winning margin:
15 shots - Tiger Woods (272) Pebble Beach, 2000
11 - Willie Smith (315), Baltimore, 1899
Nine - James Barnes (289), Columbia, 1921
Eight - Martin Kaymer (271), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014; Rory McIlroy (268), Congressional, 2011
- - - -
Highest score on a single hole:
19 - Ray Ainsley, par-four 16th, Cherry Hills, 1938
- - - -
Most consecutive birdies:
Six - George Burns (holes two to seven), Pebble Beach, 1982; Andy Dillard (holes one to six), Pebble Beach, 1992
- - - -
Longest U.S. Open courses:
7,695 yards - Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington, 2015
7,603 yards - Torrey Pines (South Course), California, 2008
7,562 yards - Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina, 2014
7,514 yards - Congressional Country Club (Blue Course), Bethesda, Maryland, 2011
