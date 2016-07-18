Golf - British Open - Sweden's Henrik Stenson celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open golf championship - Royal Troon, Scotland, Britain - 17/07/2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

TROON, Scotland Statbox on new British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden:

- Wins first major championship on 42nd appearance

- Achieves 18th victory as a professional

- Receives cheque for 1.175 million pounds ($1.55 million)

- Could move from sixth to fifth in world rankings

- Eleventh victory equals Robert Karlsson's record for most Swedish wins on European Tour

- Becomes second European Tour member to win a major this season after Englishman Danny Willett's triumph at the U.S. Masters in April

- Sixth player from Continental Europe to win a major after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain, Germans Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer and Frenchman Arnaud Massy.

- Aged 40 years and 103 days he becomes oldest first-time major champion since Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke won the Open in 2011

- Breaks sequence of six straight victories by American players in a Royal Troon Open

($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

