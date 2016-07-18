Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
TROON, Scotland Statbox on new British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden:
- Wins first major championship on 42nd appearance
- Achieves 18th victory as a professional
- Receives cheque for 1.175 million pounds ($1.55 million)
- Could move from sixth to fifth in world rankings
- Eleventh victory equals Robert Karlsson's record for most Swedish wins on European Tour
- Becomes second European Tour member to win a major this season after Englishman Danny Willett's triumph at the U.S. Masters in April
- Sixth player from Continental Europe to win a major after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain, Germans Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer and Frenchman Arnaud Massy.
- Aged 40 years and 103 days he becomes oldest first-time major champion since Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke won the Open in 2011
- Breaks sequence of six straight victories by American players in a Royal Troon Open
($1 = 0.7571 pounds)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.