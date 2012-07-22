By Ed Osmond
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 22 Argentina and
Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez had an unlikely role at the
British Open on Sunday when he carried compatriot Andres
Romero's bag.
The 28-year-old Tevez was among the crowds at Lytham earlier
in the week but he was a lot closer to the action in the final
round as he caddied for Romero wearing a royal blue jacket and
cap.
An unshaven Tevez, grinning broadly all the way round, was
not able to inspire his friend who carded four double-bogeys and
a solitary birdie to close with a dismal 82 to finish on 18 over
and rock-bottom of the field.
"I enjoyed the round," Tevez told reporters. "The course is
beautiful. The chance to walk along the course and to be around
these great players is a pleasure and something unforgettable.
"This is the dream of everybody who plays golf. It was my
first major!".
City manager Roberto Mancini will hope Tevez, who has had
back injuries in the past, did not over-exert himself by lugging
Romero's clubs for four hours with the start of the club's
Premier League title defence just four weeks away.
"It was difficult to carry the bag because it weighed so
much but it was fine." Tevez said.
"I couldn't give any advice about the slopes but I just
carried the bag and supported him each hole. Romero is a
professional and he knows everything already. We worked together
very well."
Tevez is a 13-handicap golfer who had plenty of time to
fine-tune his swing when he returned to Argentina for several
months last season after being suspended by City for refusing to
warmup in a Champions League match.
The former West Ham United and Manchester United forward
visited Romero's house on Saturday to ask if he could caddie for
him.
"We all agreed Carlos would take the bag today and we really
enjoyed the moment," said Romero who finished third behind
Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia in the 2007 Open at
Carnoustie.
"He did not complain at all when I asked him if he was in
any pain," the 31-year-old added. "I played really badly today
but he was helping me with my confidence."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)