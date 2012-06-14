By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 14
the hilly Olympic Club and its ultra-challenging Lake Course
that seems to bring out the very best in Michael Thompson.
Five years ago, Thompson reached the final of the U.S.
amateur championship played at the revered venue to the south of
the Golden Gate Bridge before he lost to fellow American Colt
Knost 2&1.
On a sun-kissed Thursday morning, Thompson tamed
lightning-fast greens at Olympic with a sizzling putting display
to take the first-round lead at the U.S. Open.
"This is one of my favourite golf courses, so I've got good
feelings coming in here," the 27-year-old reporters after firing
a four-under-par 66.
"There's just familiarity with the golf course, remembering
certain spots that I have been in before. You play the course
15, 20 times, you're going to know where to hit it and where not
to, and what side of the hole's best (to leave the ball).
"I'm feeling really calm and relaxed. I had a game plan
going in. I've been here from Friday practising, so I felt
really comfortable on the course."
Thompson, a rookie on the PGA Tour last year who booked his
place in this week's field via a sectional qualifier in
Rockville, Maryland, believes he has another advantage over many
of his rivals at Olympic.
Although the U.S. Open is being staged at the California
venue for a fifth time, every green on the par-70 layout has
been re-surfaced since the championship was previously played
here in 1998.
DIFFERENT COURSE
"There's a lot of guys out on Tour, especially some of the
older guys, who haven't seen the course since '98 and it's very,
very different from then," Thompson said.
"I played 11 rounds in nine or 10 days and when you play a
golf course that many times you're going to know where to hit
it," he added, referring to the 2007 U.S. amateur.
"I just fed off those vibes. I hit a lot of good shots and
made a lot of good putts that week, and obviously I'm off to a
great start this week."
Thompson is quite happy to keep flying under the radar this
week, given that 14-times major champion Tiger Woods ended the
opening round just three strokes behind him.
"Obviously my name's in the spotlight, but a lot of people
don't know who I am," said Thompson, whose best PGA Tour finish
was third place at last year's McGladrey Classic.
"And I'm totally okay with that because I've always been a
player that just kind of hangs around. I don't give up very
easily and I'm very proud of that.
"Give Tiger the spotlight. I don't care. I'm going to go out
and play my game. If I go out and putt the way I did today, I'll
be in contention."
(Editing by Julian Linden)