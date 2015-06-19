Jun 18, 2015; University Place, WA, USA; Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the 6th hole in the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington Bubba Watson's famous temper was briefly on display during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The U.S. Open always tests the patience of the world's best players, and Chambers Bay, with its sometimes unfair bounces and rolls, is an even more exacting mental test than usual.

Watson double-bogeyed the first and 10th holes and it was little surprise that the circumstances finally got to him at the par-five 18th.

After a long wait for the group ahead to clear the green, the two-time Masters champion proceeded to spray his approach shot far from its intended target.

"Waiting 30 minutes and this is pathetic professional golf," Watson said, his words clearly picked up by a TV microphone.

It was not immediately clear whether "pathetic" referred to his own game, the pace of play or his opinion of the course.

Watson ended up parring the hole to card an even-par 70, five strokes behind clubhouse leaders Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson, and declined a request by tournament officials for a post-round media interview.

The American left-hander's attitude on Thursday was positively giddy compared to his mental meltdown at the PGA Championship last August in Kentucky.

After hitting a shot into a water hazard during the second round, Watson let loose with a volley of swear words which were audible on television. He later took to Twitter to apologise.

No apology was necessary for Friday's vent, perhaps just a gentle reminder to himself that slow play is par for the course at the U.S. Open and that patience is more than just a virtue, but an absolute necessity.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)