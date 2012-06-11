By Julian Linden
| June 11
June 11 Bubba Watson knew his private life would
never be the same again after he won the Masters in April. Now
he will discover whether his golf game is any different when he
tees off at the U.S. Open on Thursday.
The American has never been one for convention, a trait that
has endeared him to the huge galleries that hoot and holler
every time he swings the club.
Self-taught, Watson relies on his instinct and imagination
rather than any coaching manual to get around a golf course.
"I just play golf because I love it. I love the surprise of
the different shots," he told a news conference before the
Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, two weeks ago, his final warm-up for
the July 14-17 U.S. Open.
"I hit in the trees a lot, so I try to make it through those
gaps. I'm just having fun with the game of golf and if people
love it, that's great."
Watson's unorthodox style paid off big at Augusta National
in April when the left-hander pulled off a miraculous approach
shot from the rough to beat South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen in a
playoff to win his first major championship.
Already a cult figure on the greens, his stunning Masters
victory catapulted him into a whole new world and he has spent
the past two months juggling his golf game with everything from
appearances on TV talk shows, being presented with the keys to
the city of his hometown and changing diapers.
"There is a lot of stuff still going on in my life," said
Watson, who along with his wife Angie adopted a one-month-old
boy named Caleb in March. "Dealing with a major championship is
a totally different level.
"You dream of winning a major championship, but then
actually pulling it off, you don't know how to deal with it."
Like any new dad, Watson has new perspective on life. The
Masters may have been the highlight of his sporting career, but
fatherhood is now his main priority.
It is little wonder then that Watson's game has not been at
its sharpest in his two events since the Masters. The
33-year-old tied for 18th at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans,
a tournament he won in 2011, then missed the cut at the
Memorial.
But with the second major of the year now approaching, it is
back to work for Watson. He arrived at San Francisco's iconic
Olympic Club ahead of most players to get in some practice and
says he is as motivated as ever to win the championship.
"Who doesn't want to win the next tournament they play or
the next major? Who doesn't want to win the grand slam?" said
Watson. "It's a learning process and hopefully I can get the
rust off my game pretty quick when I start this week."
(Reporting by Julian Linden in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank
Pingue)