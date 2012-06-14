By Julian Linden
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 14
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Bubba Watson walked off
the final green at the U.S. Open on Thursday a beaten man. The
Masters champion did not throw in the proverbial towel but he
did concede defeat.
He had fought as hard as he could to get his way around the
notoriously difficult Olympic Club layout, but the course ate
him up and he signed for an eight-over-par 78.
"It beat me up today," he told reporters. "It's beating me
by eight right now.
"This course is just not good for me. It's a lot better than
I am."
Watson, a self-taught maverick who has risen to the top
through improvisation and a bag full of tricks, predicted before
his opening round that he would struggle.
The big-hitting left-hander feared his game was not suited
to the course because of its narrow fairways and long rough. He
was no closer to working out how to play it after his first
round.
"That golf course is too tough for me," he said.
Two months ago, Watson won the Masters in brilliant fashion,
pulling off a miraculous approach shot from the rough to beat
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff.
But the 33-year-old has not been at his best since then,
juggling his golf game with new demands on his time, which have
included everything from appearances on TV talk shows, being
presented with the keys to the city of his hometown and changing
diapers as a first time father.
He has played just two events since the Masters, finishing
tied for 18th at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, a tournament
he won in 2011, then missing the cut at the Memorial two weeks
ago.
His round included a bit of everything, a birdie, seven
bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-4 18th hole, leaving him
needing a good round on Friday to make the cut.
"I just couldn't get anything going. I never got any rhythm,
everything was just a little off," he said.
"It's disappointing starting off like this, it doesn't
matter what tournament.
"I've got to just come out and try to play it (the course).
Obviously it beat me today."
(Editing by Gene Cherry)