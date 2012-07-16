By Tom Pilcher
mixed his quirky humour with some tactical talk after playing
Lytham for the first time on Monday, proving his reputation as
one of golf's most colourful characters.
There are more than 200 bunkers on the Lancashire links and
the American left-hander said he would have to fight his nature
to belt the ball colossal distances, with accuracy at a premium
in this week's 141st British Open.
"I've got issues in my head," U.S. Masters champion Watson
said to a background of laughter when asked at a news conference
if playing in a safer fashion came naturally to him.
"It's something I've never done," added the Ryder Cup player
whose unique self-taught style was honed on hitting soft balls
around his house and now regularly leaves fans open-mouthed in
amazement.
"It's only Monday right now so I'm really calm. Golf is not
my everything so there's a lot of things running through my
head," said Watson whose life changed forever after a moment of
genius from the Augusta pine straw in April landed him a first
major title.
"This is a week that my wife is not here, my new son is not
here, so it's the first time out of the country away from them,"
added the 33-year-old who adopted son Caleb just before his
Masters triumph.
After a missed cut at last month's U.S. Open and the very
real prospect of foul weather conditions at Lytham, the kind of
week that lies in store for the world number six is anyone's
guess.
"I've got to calm my mind down and focus on golf and try to
get better. When I focus right I play pretty good and when I
don't focus right I miss the cut pretty quick."
Watson, who wields a pink-headed driver which brings in
money for various charities, said he learnt a lot at the U.S.
Open where he played alongside Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
BIG NUMBERS
"I'm just going to hit iron off the tee here so I can
eliminate big numbers. After watching some of the great players
at the U.S. Open, that's what I have to do," said Watson.
"I have to just figure out a way to lay back and just have a
longer shot into some of these holes. That doesn't mean I'm
going to be able to do that but that's my goal.
"I might still hit it in the high rough with an iron."
Former world number one and 14-times major champion Woods
hit only one tee shot with a driver on his way to the 2006
British Open title at Hoylake.
In 2000, the triple British Open champion plotted his way
around St Andrews in similar fashion, not once finding the sand.
Watson found just two bunkers on Monday but said the traps
were effectively a one-shot penalty.
"There's so many bunkers around here and if you're in one
you're chipping backwards," he explained.
"Not that I counted but there's 17 on 18 and there's nine on
number one. I don't understand why there's that many but they
didn't ask me to design it," he said to yet more laughter.
Whatever performance Watson produces in rainy England, in
his previous three Opens he has twice missed the cut and tied
for 30th, expect to see a vast array of strokes.
"Hitting shots with 30-mph winds coming across, trying to
hit big cuts, big draws, bumping and running it from 200 yards,
hitting a low bullet where it just runs about 70 yards is real
fun," he said.
"I think that's why it gets so difficult for me because
there's so many shots you can play. But I love coming over
here."
