LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 American
eight-times major champion Tom Watson is 15 years older than the
combined age of Ryo Ishikawa and Martin Kaymer but he showed
them who was still the boss in the British Open first round on
Thursday.
Watson, 62, carded a one-over-par 71 to comfortably outscore
20-year-old Japanese Ishikawa (74) and 2010 U.S. PGA Champion
Kaymer, 27, who made no birdies in his 77.
"I've been there before. I know what they're feeling," the
five-times British Open champion told reporters.
"Go to the practice range, work it out, try to figure out
what happened on your bad swings and don't let it happen again
tomorrow," was his advice for world number 15 Kaymer and
62nd-ranked Ishikawa.
"That's how you keep trying to progress. Sometimes we
digress out here. Today's couple of rounds, they didn't get the
work done.
"I think a lot of times the young players make it a little
bit too complicated when you really can't make it that
complicated. It will bite you when you make it too complicated.
So the simpler you can make it, the better."
Kaymer, who reached world number one in 2011 but has only
won once since, and Ishikawa, a 10-times winner of professional
events worldwide despite his tender years, would do well to
listen to Watson.
CROWD PARTER
The genial American spent the entire round being politely
applauded by the knowledgable fans, some old enough to remember
his five Open wins in the 1970s and 80s and most having watched
him nearly shatter the record for oldest major winner in 2009.
Watson, then 59, was an eight-foot par putt from winning the
Open at Turnberry to beat Julius Boros's 1968 U.S. PGA
Championship win at the age of 48.
It was not to be, Watson losing to compatriot Stewart Cink
in a playoff, but he will always be a crowd pleaser and in
benign conditions at Lytham he even parted the fans at one
point.
Striding up the 13th as marshals failed to control the
throngs following the group ahead containing Tiger Woods, fans
stranded in the fairway crossing point stopped and allowed
Watson through the middle as Kaymer and Ishikawa respectfully
declined to follow.
Watson was just happy to play well at a course which had not
treated him well.
Watson missed the cut in 2001, did not play in 1996 and
recorded tied-26th and tied-28th finishes in the years Seve
Ballesteros ran out winner in 1979 and 1988.
"This course has frustrated me, I can tell you," he said.
"But anyway 71 is a pretty good score for Watson on this links,"
he said with a rueful grin after a poor closing few holes
including a wayward second shot into the 18th grandstand.
"Finishing with a couple of bogeys on 16 and 18 doesn't
leave a very good taste in my mouth. I hit three terrible shots
that cost me bogeys. They weren't even marginally bad shots,
they were just terrible shots."
