Lee Westwood of England watches his shot from the rough on the third hole during the final round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GULLANE, Scotland Lee Westwood, bidding for his first major win, looked jittery as he was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Adam Scott and Henrik Stenson midway through the British Open final round on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Briton was roared on by a partisan home crowd on a cool and windy day at Muirfield but he struggled to the turn in a two-over 38 to slip to one-under for the championship alongside Swede Stenson and Australian Scott.

Overnight leader Westwood's fellow Englishman Ian Poulter set the early pace in the clubhouse with a spectacular 67 giving him a one-over aggregate of 285.

A fired-up Poulter, renowned for his brilliant performances in the Ryder Cup, was in matchplay mode as he thrilled the galleries with an eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie sequence from the ninth.

Westwood birdied the fifth but dropped strokes at the third, seventh and eighth left him hanging on to his title dreams.

Scott, looking to make amends for his stunning late collapse in last year's Open at Lytham, rattled home three straight birdies from the seventh to get into title contention as the winds gusted up to 25mph on the east coast of Scotland.

While Scott flourished, playing partner Tiger Woods faltered by limping to the turn in 38 to slide to one over.

The 14-times major champion could be heard muttering to himself darkly as he struggled with a cold putter over the opening nine holes.

Stenson, by contrast, was knocking them in from all angles.

The tall Swede holed a monster putt for a birdie at the first and also made inroads on par at the third and ninth.

