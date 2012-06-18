By Julian Linden
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 17
everyone had a hard luck story to tell at the U.S. Open, Lee
Westwood was left to wonder what he must have done to upset the
golfing gods this time.
The Englishman is widely regarded as one of the best players
of his generation never to win a major after a series of
frustrating close shaves, but even he was left to curse his
misfortune after a bizarre incident in Sunday's final round.
Trailing by three shots but still right in contention after
getting through the tough first four holes in level par,
Westwood's hopes of making a charge ended when his drive on the
fifth got stuck at the top of a giant pine tree.
Westwood pulled out a pair of binoculars to try to find his
ball but time ran out and he was ordered to go back to the tee
and hit another drive.
"You could've understood it if my tee shot was way off line,
but it was on the perfect line," he said. "You've got to cut
that corner and try to hold it up against that slope, because
the fairway is so severe.
"So I thought I'd hit the perfect line, but it ended getting
stuck up in the pine needles, and we couldn't find it."
Westwood took a bogey six for the hole and never really
recovered. He played the remaining 13 holes in one-over,
highlighted by an eagle-three at the 17th, and finished tied for
10th, four shots behind winner Webb Simpson.
"It was hard to get any momentum going after that, because
it took the wind out of my sails," he said.
"I wasn't really making any putts, and wasn't getting any
breaks. I eagled the 17th after a great approach, but it was
probably too little too late by then."
Westwood has now finished in the top-10 at the U.S. Open
five times and recorded 14 top-10 finishes in major
championships without winning one.
The 39-year-old still harbors hope his luck will eventually
change.
"It was just one of those frustrating days really," he said.
"But we live to fight another day."
