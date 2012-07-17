By Tony Jimenez
| LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 17
bristled at suggestions the short game was his Achilles heel as
the world number three prepared for the latest bid to end his
major drought at this week's British Open.
The 39-year-old Briton is renowned as one of the straightest
hitters in golf but critics have pointed a finger at his skills
on and around the greens as the reason why he has yet to win one
of the 'big four' championships.
"People have said the previous winners at Lytham have all
got great short games and apparently I haven't got much of a
short game," Westwood told reporters on Tuesday.
"I think my game suits most places. That's why I've
contended in most major championships recently."
Westwood said his ability on and around the greens was good
enough to have twice lifted him to the top of the world
rankings.
"I don't think you can get to number one without much of a
short game," said the Englishman.
"I think the thing about professional golf is you're an
individual so you're lined up there for people to have a look at
your game and take criticisms.
"The people up there in the rankings have got strengths and
they've got weaknesses. (World number one) Luke Donald's
strengths are from 80 yards in, my strengths are tee to green,"
Westwood added.
"You can't be the best in the world at everything otherwise
you'd be miles in front."
Westwood has been consistency personified in recent major
championships, seven times finishing in the top five since 2008.
"Majors are the ultimate test, that's why everyone puts them
on such a pedestal," said the Ryder Cup stalwart. "I've
contended most weeks and given myself a chance so I don't see
any reason why this week should be any different.
"One of the main questions here at Lytham is to hit it as
straight as possible. Whoever wins this week will have to have
every aspect of their game in top shape."
Britain has been soaked by persistent rain in recent months
but Westwood struck it lucky when he arrived at the Lancashire
links.
"I played the golf course last night which was a genius move
because it was nice weather and there was hardly anybody out
there," he said.
"It was one of the best Open championship practices I have
ever had."
Tony Jacklin was the last Englishman to win the Open on home
soil, coincidentally at Lytham in 1969, and Westwood would love
to follow in his footsteps.
"It would obviously mean a lot, not just because Tony was
the last Englishman to win it, but because this is the biggest
championship in the world for me," he said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)