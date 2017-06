SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 American Webb Simpson clinched his first major title with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday after overhauling overnight leaders Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell at a foggy Olympic Club.

The 26-year-old Simpson, who triumphed twice on the PGA Tour last year, charged into contention with four birdies in five holes around the turn on the way to a two-under-par 68 and a one-over total of 281. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by Julian Linden)