UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington, June 21 Masters champion Jordan Spieth clinched his second successive major title in thrilling style with a one-shot victory in the 115th U.S. Open at Chambers Bay on Sunday.

Spieth began the final round in a four-way tie for the lead and birdied two of the last three holes for a one-under-par 69, before fellow American Dustin Johnson (70) missed a four-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to miss out on a playoff.

The 21-year-old Spieth posted a five-under total of 275 as he became only the sixth player to slip into a green jacket and hoist the U.S. Open trophy in the same year.

Johnson, seeking his first major crown, had to settle for a share of second place with South African Louis Oosthuizen, who sensationally birdied six of the last seven holes, including five in a row from the 12th, for a 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)